Oprah Winfrey operating a global trafficking ring?

Oprah Winfrey joins the list of celebrities recurrently becoming subject of false news as a circulating story that had come afloat suggested that the media executive had been taken into custody.

Word on the street was that our very own actor, talk show host and philanthropist had her Florida residence recently raided over her alleged involvement in a global trafficking ring.

This assertion was backed up by a handful of social media users who brought back her past interactions with convicted rapist and fallen Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Refuting the claims that came afloat on the internet, the 66-year-old producer turned to her Twitter, saying: “Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It’s NOT TRUE.”

“Haven’t been raided or arrested. Just sanitizing and self-distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe, everybody,” she added.