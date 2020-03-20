Jennifer Aniston shows her dog Clyde having 'deep quarantine thoughts’ amid coronavirus

Jennifer Aniston has tightened her reign as the princess of the internet with hilarious snippet of her dog 'having deep quarantine thoughts' during isolation amidst the coronavirus panic that has gripped the entire world.

The Friends star Wednesday shared a heart-melting video to her Instagram Story, showing her beloved grey schnauzer having some alone time during this period of nationwide self isolation.

In the video, the adorable dog can be seen having some deep thoughts as he enjoyed a California sunset.

The 51-year-old actress has everything she needs in quarantine! Jennifer has been relaxing at her palatial Bel-Air estate with none other than her trusty puppy.

“Clyde having some deep quarantine thoughts,” Jennifer captioned the hilarious video, along with a puppy paw print, face mask, heart and thinking face emoji.

She veritably broke the photo-sharing platform of Instagram last fall when she joined, and has been having fun sharing on Instagram ever since.