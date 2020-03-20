Eminem crowns winner for #GodzillaChallenge grand prize

Eminem has crowned a winner in his Godzilla Challenge, and it’s a young superfan. The rapper had taken to the growing social media platform Triller, to issue a challenge to his fans and followers.

Eminem,in the video, was rapping his verse on his Juice WRLD assisted track “Godzilla,” which came out on his new album “Music To Be Murdered By.”

The caption explained that the rules were to spit the fast spitting verse as best as possible for an undisclosed prize and a repost from the “Rap God.”

The Detroit rapper took to Twitter to announce the big winner in a post that showcased the contestant’s entry. Eminem also shared a link to his website, which displayed an additional 4 runner ups.

Some fans were bemused to find out that after so many tried and even managed to breathlessly deliver every last syllable of the verse, the winner and some others actually lip-synced the verse.

The actual winner in particular also showed off all his Slim Shady records during his video entry, so it’s hard to believe it did not contribute to his victory.





