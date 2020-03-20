Maya Ali indulges in house cleaning while social distancing amidst coronavirus: Video

Showbiz star Maya Ali, who recently tested negative for coronavirus, has prepared herself against the pandemic that has created panic across the globe.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Teefa in Trouble star shared a video from her house in which she can be seen cleaning her house in wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The dazzling star also wrote few words with the post: "Let’s start from our home. Cleaning door nozzles, switch boards and the things that we touch more often. Most importantly wash your hands more frequently".







Last Week, The actress underwent coronavirus test upon her arrival at Lahore airport from US after attending Shaukat Khanum fundraising campaign.



Sharing the painful experience on her social media, the actress had written a heartfelt note about her stress, anxiety and sleepless nights she went through awaiting the result, which turned out negative.