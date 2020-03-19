DC Hafizabad has a catchy song to create awareness on coronavirus prevention

Deputy Commissioner Hafizabad Naveed Shahzad Mirza has turned into a singing sensation overnight for all the right reasons.



The DC has improvised a song with lyrics disseminating information about measures that can be taken against the coronavirus.

The catchy song is sung to the tunes of ‘Suno Naa Suno Naa, Sunlo Naa’ from the film ‘Chalte Chalte’.

“Aur galay na milna aur na hath milana (Do not hug or shake hands)

Bus door sey Salam karna (Only greet from a distance)

Yun daro na daro na daro na (Please do not be scared)

Corona se mil kay sab laro na (Let’s all fight against coronavirus together)

Bar bar hathon ko dhoo na (Wash your hands frequently)”

In this Twitter post, the DC Hafizabad can be heard singing his unique rendition of the Bollywood song.

In these troubling times, when there are more than 350 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Pakistan and two deaths, it is crucially important that people follow social distancing as a preventive measure.