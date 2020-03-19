Countrywide tally of coronavirus goes to 307 after Sindh reports three new cases

The Sindh government on Thursday reported three new cases of coronavirus, taking the provincial tally to 211.

According to the provincial government, the three new cases were reported in Karachi.

This takes the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan to 307.

Pakistan on Wednesday reported its first death from the virus. Both the deaths were reported from Khyber Pakhthunkwa.

The first victim was a 50-year-old from Mardan who had recently returned from umrah.

“The patient had developed fever, cough and breathing difficulty and tested +ve for corona virus. Contacts are being screened," Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra said.

The second was a resident of Hangu.

"Sadly, a second patient in LRH Peshawar, a 36-year-old, from Hangu, has also passed away, from the Corona Virus," Jhagra said.

Earlier, the government of Gilgit-Baltistan retracted its statement regarding a patient dying in the region from the coronavirus, saying the provincial spokesperson had not confirmed the news before breaking it.

Multiple news channels had reported about Pakistan's first coronavirus patient dying after GB government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq confirmed that a 90-year-old man passed away from the infection.

Faraq had said it seemed to be a case of secondary transmission of the virus as the patient did not have any travel history. However, the GB government's media coordinator, Rasheed Arshad, explained that the provincial spokesperson broke the news without verifying it.

He said the patient was suffering from pneumonia and kidney complications