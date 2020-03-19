'Friends' reunion shelved as major TV shows halt production amid coronavirus fear

Sad news for all those awaiting the Friends reunion as the coronavirus seems to have shelved plans of the iconic sitcom coming back.

The highly-awaited Friends reunion on HBO has been put on ice for now as the COVID-19 cases around the globe spread like wildfire.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the production of the classic sitcom’s reunion has been pushed till May in the midst of the global pandemic that has brought industries and businesses around the world at a standstill.

The word got out following the news of major TV shows halting their productions to contain the spread of the infectious disease and encourage self-isolation and social distancing amongst the public.

The news of Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer returning on the Friends set for a special reunion episode was confirmed last month by HBO Max.

“The one where they got back together. The Friends cast set to reunite for exclusive HBO Max special #FriendsReunion #HBOMax,” HBO Max had announced in an Instagram post which was shared by the star cast as well.

Kevin Reilly, HBO Max’s chief content officer and TBS, TNT and truTV’s president had also released a statement, saying: “Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together — we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa, and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire Friendslibrary.”

