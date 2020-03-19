close
Thu Mar 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 19, 2020

Ben Affleck leaves hilarious comment on Ana de Armas’ Instagram about beach photos

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Mar 19, 2020

Ben Affleck and his girlfriend Ana de Armas, who experienced loved-up moments during a stroll along a beach in Costa Rica, seem to indulge in Instagram banter

The new lovebirds had an arm-in-arm walk last week,  giving  fans major couple goals by sharing sweet moment from a beach.

Acknowledging his photography skills, The Way Back star, 47, left a hilarious comment on the de Armas’ Instagram after she posted several photos that he took of her on the beach during their Costa Rica vacation on Tuesday.

“Photo credit pls ,” Affleck wrote in a note captured by the Comments by Celebs Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram

There we go. #CommentsByCelebs (@backgrid_usa)

A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on

The Knives Out actress, 31, did not tag or credit Affleck when she first shared the shots on social media, only captioning the slideshow.

In the first shot, de Armas is captured looking softly into the camera while in the other photos, she can be seen frolicking on the shore, wearing a crochet halter dress.

Hours before her post, photos emerged of Affleck taking photos of de Armas as she walked along beach in Costa Rica.


Latest News

More From Entertainment