Ben Affleck leaves hilarious comment on Ana de Armas’ Instagram about beach photos

Ben Affleck and his girlfriend Ana de Armas, who experienced loved-up moments during a stroll along a beach in Costa Rica, seem to indulge in Instagram banter

The new lovebirds had an arm-in-arm walk last week, giving fans major couple goals by sharing sweet moment from a beach.



Acknowledging his photography skills, The Way Back star, 47, left a hilarious comment on the de Armas’ Instagram after she posted several photos that he took of her on the beach during their Costa Rica vacation on Tuesday.

“Photo credit pls ,” Affleck wrote in a note captured by the Comments by Celebs Instagram account.

The Knives Out actress, 31, did not tag or credit Affleck when she first shared the shots on social media, only captioning the slideshow.



In the first shot, de Armas is captured looking softly into the camera while in the other photos, she can be seen frolicking on the shore, wearing a crochet halter dress.

Hours before her post, photos emerged of Affleck taking photos of de Armas as she walked along beach in Costa Rica.



