Zulfi Bukhari says no role in allowing pilgrims at Taftan, after coronavirus cases spiral

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to PM on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari denied any involvement in allowing the pilgrims into Pakistan, who had recently returned from Iran via Taftan border.

As of Wednesday evening, Pakistan had recorded around 250 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with most of the cases originating among those who had gone to pilgrimages to Iran — one of the countries hardest-hit by the disease.

Dismissing news regarding his alleged influence over the Balochistan government, Bukhari said neither he nor any other leader of the ruling PTI had influenced any institution to give permission to anyone to enter Pakistan through the Taftan Border.

"To all the ‘so called’ journos that are lying based on their personal agendas: no influence was used by me or any other PTI leader – which isn’t even under federal control,” the special assistant said in a series of tweets.

"There’s a time & place for yellow journalism antics & this isn’t one," he lashed out. "Your divisiveness won’t deter me or the gov in fighting this global crisis."

SAPM Bukhari categorically rejected the rumours, claiming that he had had a conversation with Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal in relation to the situation.



He urged the media to play leading role in creating awareness against the coronavirus pandemic.