May 9: Shah Mahmood Qureshi remanded in police custody for nine days

Leader of PTI Shah Mahmood Qureshi leaving Election Commission of Pakistan office after the decision against former prime minister Imran Khan in Toshakhana case, in Islamabad, on October 21, 2022. —Online

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Tuesday remanded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi into police custody for nine days in eight cases pertaining to the May 9 riots.

ATC Judge Khalid Arshad announced the reserved verdict and issued the directive to submit the probe report on June 5 after grilling the PTI leader.

The court in its judgement has ordered to interrogate incarcerated Qureshi through video link.

The court further remarked that according to the investigating officer, the suspect released videos and messages on social media. All the material uploaded by Qureshi on social media had been sent to the forensic lab, it maintained.

Qureshi is currently imprisoned in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail in multiple cases. In addition to this, a special court established under the Official Secrets Act had handed Qureshi 10 years in jail in the cipher case.

The police on May 26 implicated the PTI leader in eight more cases in connection with the attacks carried out on May 9, 2023.

The May 9 riots were triggered almost across the country after deposed prime minister Imran Khan's arrest in the £190 million settlement case.

Hundreds of PTI workers and senior leaders were put behind bars for their involvement in violence and attacks on military installations last year.

During the protests, the miscreants targeted the civil and military installations including — Jinnah House and the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. The military termed May 9 "Black Day" and decided to try the protesters under the Army Act.

Several party bigwigs and senior members parted ways with PTI and Khan in the light of crackdown against those involved in May 9 events.