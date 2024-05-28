Saad Rafique terms NAB ordinance 'draconian, deplorable'

PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique addressing a press conference in Islamabad on August 26, 2022. —INP

Former federal minister Saad Rafique on Tuesday termed the NAB (Amendment) Ordinance 2024 allowing to extend the period of physical remand for a suspect from 14 to 40 days "deplorable", demanding that it should be withdrawn.

Reminding that the NAB ordinance was introduced by a dictator, Rafique said, "This draconian law cannot be supported."

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader said the ordinance was employed for shameful political purposes and many innocent people fell victim to it.

The NAB Ordinance has been amended, under which the period of remanding accused in the NAB cases has been extended from 14 days to 40 days.

Acting President Yusuf Raza Gilani on Monday signed two new ordinances, NAB (Amendment) Ordinance 2024 and the Elections Act (Amendment) Ordinance 2024. He signed the ordinances on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as President Asif Zardari is currently in Dubai.

The promulgation came after federal cabinet’s approval of the amendments to the ordinances. Under the amended NAB law, the sentence duration for an officer, convicted for framing cases based on ill will, has been reduced to two years from five years.

After the promulgation of the Elections Act (Amendment) Ordinance 2024, the election tribunals will have retired judges as its members, besides the serving jurists.