Firefighting operation at Margalla Hills' trails enters second day

Helicopter douses flames on the Margalla Hills in Islamabad, May 28, 2024. — Online

ISLAMABAD: A large-scale extinguishing operation at Islamabad’s Margalla Hills entered the second day with aviation squadrons and Pakistan Army helicopters adding efforts to prevent further spread of the blaze.



A fire that erupted at Islamabad's Margalla Hills covered with a forest range a day ago prompted a large-scale extinguishing operation in the federal capital on Tuesday.

Large number of firefighting teams commenced a prevention and extinguishing operation at the Margalla range and managed to douse the fire at Trail 3, according to the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The authority’s spokesperson, in a statement, said that the fire started at Saidpur range’s Trail 3 which later spread towards Noorpur range’s Trail 5. It added that more than 65 firefighters were taking part in the operation and efforts underway to douse the fire at Trail 5.

It said that DG Environment was supervising the extinguishing operation while more teams were dispatched to the affected trails, adding that the firefighters were facing difficulties in the operation due to sweltering temperatures and windy weather.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took notice of the fire on Margalla hills. The premier directed the relevant authorities to mobilise quickly and start operations to control the fire.

He said it should be ensured that no human life gets affected by the fire.

Six aviation squadrons and helicopters of the Pakistan Army are also participating in the fire extinguishing operation, Radio Pakistan reported.

The reasons for the fire are not yet known, however, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has advised people to exercise caution, as both natural factors and human activity can potentially ignite forest fires.

Forest fires are common in the summer season which mostly spread due to rising temperatures.