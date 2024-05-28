If Imran orders, PTI will play such a game generations won't forget: Gandapur

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM-designate and PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur addresses a public gathering in this undated photo. — Facebook/AliAminKhanGandapurPti

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has warned of taking an action that will be remembered by the “generations" of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) opponents if ordered by party founder Imran Khan, who remains incarcerated at Adiala jail.



“If PTI founder gives a call from the prison, we will play such a game with them that their generations will remember,” Gandapur said in a fiery speech in Swabi.

He called on the masses to take to streets for the “truth”, saying that Khan was behind the bars for the people and the cases against him were "all fake".

"Israel wouldn’t have the courage to attack Palestine if the PTI founder sat on the prime minister’s seat," he added, while referring to the ongoing war in Gaza.

The PTI firebrand also warned of “suspending the power supply of entire country by pressing a single button” at Tarbela Dam.

“I won’t tolerate the 22-hour long loadshedding in the province,” added Gandapur, who had earlier threatened to take control of the power distribution company, the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) after decrying the excessive power outages in the province.

It is pertinent to mention that the KP government and the Centre had been at odds over multiple issues, including the prolonged power cuts in the province.

Moreover, the KP government and Centre had been engaged in a verbal spat in recent days with the CM Gandapur complaining of dues that are owed to the province by the federal government.

However, after a “meaningful” dialogue with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the two sides resolved the issues between them, agreeing to work together for public relief.

Addressing a joint presser on Monday, Gandapur said: “The federal and provincial institutions will work together. [We] will work together to remove the causes of line losses.”

Referring to the “consensus” developed between the two sides, the provincial chief executive said that they had found a way through which people would get relief.

"Even though KP provides electricity to the entire country,” he said, "the province itself is experiencing prolonged power cuts."

The chief minister further said that he engaged in talks to solve the problems being faced by the province. “We will have to come to the table for the rights and issues of the province.”