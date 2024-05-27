Matric papers put off in Karachi owing to public holiday

Students of matric class solving paper in examination center during Annual Examination of Matriculation under the supervision of Education Board, in Hyderabad on Saturday, May 11, 2024. — APP

KARACHI: Authorities once again deferred the matric exams scheduled to be held Tuesday (tomorrow) in Karachi due to the public holiday announced on Youm-e-Takbeer to mark Pakistan's successful nuclear tests.



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had announced a public holiday on Youm-e-Takbeer to mark the historic day when Pakistan became a nuclear nation after successful explosions in the hills of Chaghai in 1998.

Later, Sindh Universities and Boards Minister Mohammad Ali Malkani announced that the papers of IX and X classes will not take place in the metropolis tomorrow (Tuesday) due to the holiday.

He said that a new date for tomorrow’s papers will be announced later.

It may be noted that the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) had announced a new schedule for the matric exams, which had been deferred for almost a week due to extremely hot weather.

The BSEK had postponed the remaining papers of the IX and X classes, which were supposed to be held between May 21-27, in the wake of an expected heatwave in Sindh.

Meanwhile, University of Karachi also announced holiday tomorrow in line with the official announcement. The exams due to be held tomorrow in the varsity have been deferred.

Youm-e-Takbeer

In a statement released earlier in the day, PM Shehbaz said the Youm-e-Takbeer reminded the Pakistani nation of unity to make the defence of the country invincible.

On this day, the premier said, the entire nation had resolved for the integrity of this country that no compromise would be made on the country’s defence by accepting any kind of external pressure.

“The Youm-e-Takbeer reminds political and defence forces to unite under one flag, the green crescent flag, to strengthen the defence of this country,” he added.