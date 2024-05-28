Mercury likely to surpass 40°C mark in Karachi from tomorrow

A man drinks water during a hot summer day. — AFP/File

Karachiites should brace themselves for further blistering heat as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday forecast a significant rise in the mercury level in the port city from tomorrow.



A day earlier, Sindh’s Mohenjo Daro recorded 52.2 °C, making it the highest reading of this summer amid the ongoing heatwave.

As per the latest weather update shared by the Met Office, the temperature is expected to surpass 40-degree Celsius mark in Karachi.

“Heatwave conditions are likely to grip Karachi divisions, Thatta, Badin and Sujawal districts from tomorrow till June 1, with day time maximum temperatures rising to 40-42°C in Karachi and 42-44°C in Thatta Badin and Sujawal during the period," the PMD said.

The meteorological department further stated that the severe heatwave conditions persist across most parts of the province with daytime maximum temperature being 6°C to 8°C above normal in parts of the province, including Dadu, Kambar Shahdadkot, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Naushahro Feroze and Shaheed Benazirabad districts.

Meanwhile, Sanghar, Hyderabad, Mitiari, Mirpur Khas, Umerkot, Tharparker and Badin districts are expected to experience 5°C to 7°C above normal during the period.

The heatwave conditions will persist till June 1 in the cities, the Met Office added.

On Sunday, a weather expert, Owais Hyder had predicted that the next week in Karachi could be the "hottest week of the year".

“There is a possibility of an increase in heat intensity in the megalopolis next week,” the meteorologist had said while predicting highest temperature in Karachi to be 42°C.

People have been advised to stay indoors and hydrated by consuming adequate amount of liquids to avoid heatstroke due to the extremely hot weather.

Extreme heat in the metropolis is often coupled by a deficit in power supply, with some areas experiencing up to 15 hours a day of loadshedding.

Pakistan is increasingly vulnerable to extreme weather events, which scientists have linked to climate change.

The recent heat spell has gripped the metropolis for the past few weeks and it is forecast to prevail till the first week of June.