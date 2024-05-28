 
Tuesday May 28, 2024
National

Nawaz Sharif addresses PML-N council meeting after being elected president

No PML-N leader stood against Nawaz in election as his papers were approved for post of PML-N’s presidency

By Web Desk
May 28, 2024

PML-N's newly-elected president, Nawaz Sharif, is addressing his party's general council meeting after being elected to the coveted post after a six-year hiatus.

More to follow...