When is rain expected in Pakistan?

A man walks on a road while covering himself with a sheet during a rainy day. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Tuesday issued a fresh advisory, forecasting rain from today to June 1, as intense heatwave conditions continue to persist across the country.

The disaster management authority, citing the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), said that a westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country from May 28 and likely to grip upper parts on June 1.

The change in weather comprising rain with wind and thunder, particularly in the upper regions, is expected to cause landslides which may affect roads and traffic systems.

"There is a risk of flooding in local rivers and canals due to rain in the upper areas," an NDMA spokesperson said, adding that local departments should remain alert for dealing with expected floods and landslides.

The district administration, the spokesperson added, has been directed to shift people living in slums to safer places.

"There is fear of damage to crops, electricity poles and other structures due to wind," he said.

The statement added: "Tourists are advised to remain cautious during the spell and check weather updates before travelling."

According to NDMA, Punjab cities including Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, TT Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha and Mianwali will witness isolated rainfall from tonight till June 1.

Rian is also expected to drench cities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan and Kurram.

In Gilgit-Baltistan cities including Diamer, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar as well as Neelum, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhnoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur in Azad Jammu and Kashmir is likely to get isolated rainfall from this evening till June 1.

Quetta, Shirani, Zhob, Killa Saifullah, Ziarat, Kohlu, Pishin, Killa Abdullah, Chaman, Musa Khel and Barkhan in Balochistan will witness isolated rainfall with dust and thunderstorms.

In Sindh, Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Sajawal and Tando Mohammad Khan is likely to experience the change in weather from today till tomorrow (May 29).

Meanwhile, a meteorological analyst told Geo News on Monday about the likelihood of rain at a few places in the upper regions of the country from today to June 1.

There is a chance of a storm in Karachi, Thatta, Sajawal, Badin and Hyderabad from May 30 to 31, the analyst said, adding that dusty, hot and dry winds may blow from the north-west at 25 to 40 kilometres per hour.