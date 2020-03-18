The truth about Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer's 'secret relationship'

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston earned her fame through the iconic sitcom Friends but reports are claiming that fans may have been unaware of what went down behind the scenes.

While Ross and Rachel, till date, are recognized as one of the most iconic on-screen couples, word on the street was that there was something brewing between Jennifer and David Schwimmer outside of the Friends sets as well.

Latest news from the Women’s Day issue has fans taken aback as it speculates that the costars had actually been secretly together for a total of four years, sharing a “passionate romance.”

However, there appears to be no truth to the story as a rep for Jennifer stepped forth quelling the gossip and terming it “completely false.”

The report that is said to be untrue claimed that the two had stayed mum about their relationship even with the other costars Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow.