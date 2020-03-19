WI offers to host Pakistan, England Test-series amid coronavirus outbreak

Cricket West Indies (CWI) have offered to host the three-match Test series — scheduled in July — between England and Pakistan in the Caribbean, Daily Mail reported on Thursday.



The suggestion comes after doubts loomed over England’s three-match home Test series against Windies as the coronavirus pandemic halted major sporting events worldwide.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have been in talks with the CWI with the latter offering the former to host the Test series in the Caribbean adding that it was willing to stage Pakistan's Test series against England.

The series against West Indies is due to begin on June 4 while the Tests against Pakistan is scheduled for July 30.