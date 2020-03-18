close
Wed Mar 18, 2020
Zara Noor Abbas shares dazzling photos with Sajal Ali

Pakistani actress Zara Noor Abbas, who recently wrote a heartwarming note for her best friend Sajal Ali, has shared adorable photos from her wedding on Instagram.

Taking to Instagram, Zara shared photos with of her with Sajal where the latter is donning a bridal outfit and wrote, “#Mereyaarkishaadi (Wedding of my friend).”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Sajal Ali got married to Ahad Raza Mir in a simple ceremony attended by family and friends including best friend Zara Noor Abbas.

Earlier, days before the wedding of Sajal, the Khamoshi actress penned down an emotional note for Sajal.

In her note, Zara recounted how they share moments of happiness and disparity and how they have been through thick and thin together during a decade of their friendship.

She also shared her concerns, as is always the case with friends of any bride-to-be, on how things are bound to change between them once Sajal is married.

A decade. Almost a decade to us. To you. We saw too much together. Shared too much. Lives. Deaths. Happiness. Desparity. Been there through thick and thin. And here you are. Off to unfold a new chapter of your life. I can't believe you are getting married now. My young firefly turned into such a fine lady and in no time chose her path so gracefully; I had never thought would happen so early. Although I always knew you were to always fly higher and higher. I wish you nothing but the best. It will be hard to share you. But tell your husband to be that you will always be mine first. @sajalaly Jaa Simran, jee le apni zindagi. Magar ek akhri baar. Iss atrangi yaari ki kuch yaadain taaza karni hain. Milte hain. Bohat jald.

