BTS craze unwilling to quell even after corona-hit world tour

BTS fans in South Korea are keeping their hopes up despite the coronavirus fears that have swept over the world.

The global pandemic led to the band’s April concert in Seoul getting called off resulting in a wave of dismay sweeping over the fan base.

Reuters quoting a disgruntled 19-year-old fan reported: “When the concert was canceled, I was really upset. I'm scoffed at the idea that the concert cancellation had cooled the fervor of BTS’ global fan base known as ARMY, an acronym for Adorable Representative MC for Youth. It’s nonsense.”

The concert was expected to house over 200,000 frenzied fans, kicking off the first leg of the band’s Map of the Soul tour that spans over 18 cities worldwide including Tokyo, Washington D.C., London and Los Angeles.

While the fate of the remaining concerts has yet to be decided, dark clouds have been looming all over with the spread of the infectious disease making it unlikely for the tour to not get affected.

Earlier in March, BTS witnessed their album Map of the Soul: 7 surge to the top of the Billboard 200 album chart.

The news comes as South Korea was reported to be one of the worst affected countries from the virus with over 8,400 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and 84 deaths.