Wed Mar 18, 2020
Entertainment

March 18, 2020

Pakistani film ‘Fatman’ shooting postponed over coronavirus fears

Pakistani filmmaker Nabeel Qureshi has announced to postpone the shoot of upcoming film Fatman  over the coronavirus scare.

The Load Wedding director made this announcement on micro-blogging website Twitter late on Tuesday.

He said, “Surrounded by concern regarding COVID-19, We at FilmWala Pictures have made the decision to postpone the shoot of our film "Fatman"."

The filmmaker went on to say, “We take the health and safety of our crew and actors seriously.”

He also prayed “In the meanwhile let’s pray for a healthier and safer world #coronavirusinpakistan”.



