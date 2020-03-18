Vanessa Hudgens apologises after being slammed for insensitive remarks about coronavirus

Vanessa Hudgens, an American actress and singer, has come under fire after making contentious remarks about the coronavirus pandemic.

The showbiz star made the comments in a recent live video on Instagram, which was widely shared on social media.

“Yeah, ‘til July sounds like a bunch of bulls-t***" she said of the potential quarantine timeline for the United States on Instagram, adding :" Iam sorry, but like, it’s a virus, I get it, I respect it, but at the same time, like – even if everybody gets it... Like, yeah, people are gonna die. Which is terrible, but like – inevitable?”

She then seemed to backtrack a bit, telling her million followers, "I don’t know. Maybe I shouldn’t be doing this right now."



Twitter users soon called out the 31-year-old “High School Musical” actress for her comments.



“People do die, but wouldn’t you rather do your part than to risk being a factor in another’s misfortune?” said one user.

Hudgens took to social media after receiving backlash, apologizing for her contentious comments about the the global coronavirus outbreak on social media.

One day after saying it’s “inevitable” people will die from the pandemic on Instagram Live, Hudgens tweeted the following statement: “I’m sorry for the way I have offended anyone and everyone who has seen the clip from my Instagram live yesterday. I realize me words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation in our country and the world are in right now. This has been a huge wake up call about the significance my words have, now more than ever. I’m sending safe wishes to everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy time.”



