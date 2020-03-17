Amber Heard slammed door into Johnny Depp's head, reveals new audio

Johnny Depp fans are roasting Amber Heard after a new audio tape of the ex-couple emerged suggesting that the Pirates of Caribbean actor had been at the receiving end of domestic abuse and physical torture at the hands of his former wife.

The conversation between the couple was recorded with their consent as the couple worked on their troubled marriage before they parted their ways.



The tape was played by Depp's lawyer during the hearing of the couple's 2016 divorce case.

Obtained by Daily Mail, the bombshell tape contains a conversation between the former couple that they had after a fight.

Amber admits to smashing a door into Johnny Depp's head before 'clocking' him in the jaw.

The tape also suggests that the 56-year old actor was hit so hard by the bathroom door that it knocked him off his feet.

'I then stood up, I don't even know if I said, I mean, I might've said like, what the f**k, you know, whatever. Cause I'd just been hit in the head with a f**king corner of the door,' Daily Mail quoted Depp as having said in the tape.

'And then I stood up and then you f**king clock me.'

Amber Heard then tells her then-husband that she didn't mean to slam the door into his face.

Regarding the punch to the Pirates of Caribbean actor's jaw she says " I just reacted and I'am sorry. It's below me".

According to the UK newspaper, she told his attorneys that the taped conversation 'misrepresents what actually happened,' disputing whether it was a punch or a push, before adding: 'I mean, he was just very dramatic about everything.'