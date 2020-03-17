Vanessa Paradis extends support to ex Johnny Depp amidst Amber Heard drama

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp had another person come to his defense as things start to look dimmer for his ex-wife Amber Heard in the domestic abuse case.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s ex-girlfriend Vanessa Paradis is the latest to step forth extending her support to the star against the claims made by Heard.

In the declaration filed by Paradis, she said that she has known Depp since over 25 years and Heard’s allegations come as unbelievable.

Paradis who shares two children with Depp, Lily Rose, 20 and John Christopher, 17, said that the actor has been nothing but kind, generous, non-violent and attentive.

“I work as a musician, singer-songwriter, actress, and fashion model. I have known Johnny Depp for more than 25 years. We’ve been partners for 14 years and we raised our two children together. Through all these years I’ve known Johnny to be a kind, attentive, generous, and non-violent person and father,” she said.

“On movie sets the actors, directors and entire crews adore him because he is humble and respectful to everyone, as well as being one of the best actors we’ve seen,” she added.

“I am aware of the allegations which Amber Heard has publicly accused Johnny of for more than 4 years now…This is nothing like the true Johnny I have known, and from my personal experience of many years, I can say he was never violent or abusive to me.”

“I have seen that these outrageous statements have been really distressing, and also caused damage to his career because unfortunately, people have gone on believing these false facts,” she added.

She had earlier also defended the actor in 2016 when the Aquaman star made allegations that Depp had attacked her while they were married.

“Johnny Depp is the father of my two children, he is a sensitive, loving and loved person, and I believe with all my heart that these recent allegations being made are outrageous. “In all the years I have known Johnny, he has never been physically abusive with me and this looks nothing like the man I lived with for 14 wonderful years,” she had said.