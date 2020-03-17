Priyanka Chopra on coronavirus misinformation

Indian star Priyanka Chopra has shared crucial and authentic information about coronavirus amid the growing misinformation about the pandemic.



The Sky Is Pink actress took to Twitter sharing authentic information about coronavirus from UNICEF.

She wrote, “Misinformation during a health crisis can leave us unprotected, spread fear & panic.”

The actress urged her fans to trust only UNICEF information about the disease and said, “Knowing the facts is key to protecting yourself & your family. Visit the @UNICEF website for reliable information on how to talk to children about #coronavirus.”

Earlier, Priyanka took to Instagram and post her photos with pet dog Gino and shared how she is spending her time indoors after the coronavirus outbreak.

She wrote, “Staying home during this time is the safest thing to do. @ginothegerman giving mommy hugs makes it so much better.”

It may be noted that Indian actor Priyanka Chopra is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for peace.

