Neil Young to rock indoor world at digital Bernie Sanders rally

Coronavirus does not seem to defeat Rocker Neil Young, who will get onstage for presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders on Monday at a rally. Young, who has already endorsed the senator, will appear alongside his wife, actress Daryl Hannah.



The campaign announced ahead of Tuesday's presidential primaries that Young, a newly minted American citizen, and his spouse Daryl Hannah will stump for Sanders at a digital rally also featuring Jim James, frontman of the rock band My Morning Jacket, and the retro-soul group the Free Nationals.

Young wrote last week on his website, “I support Bernie because I listen to what he says. Every point he makes is what I believe in. Every one. In 2016, if Bernie had run instead of Hillary Clinton, I think we would not have the incompetent mess we have now.”

It’s not his first entrance into This Political Moment, after he asked President Donald Trump, a fan, to stop playing his song “Rockin’ in the Free World” at rallies in 2018.



Sanders, 78, will again face off against Joe Biden, 77, as four large states pick their favorite for the Democratic nomination, in a contest overshadowed by an outbreak that has prevented both candidates from campaigning before large crowds.