Hollywood stars react to Idris Elba, 'Game of Thrones' actor Kristofer Hivju testing positive for coronavirus

Hollywood stars are sending love and prayers to Idris Elba and "Game of Thrones" actor Kristofer Hivju after the celebrities revealed they tested positive for coronavirus.



Elba on Monday took to his social media and announced that he tested positive for the novel virus via two-minute video of himself with his wife, Sabrina. On the other hand, Hivju shared a selfie of himself along with his wife, Gry Molvær Hivju, stating that he tested positive for coronavirus.

Following the news, Elba and Hivju's fans and friends flooded their comments with well-wishes.



Ellen DeGeneres wished Elba, 47, some love after he revealed that he'd tested positive for coronavirus.







