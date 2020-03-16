Meghan Markle and Prince Harry planning to buy a house in California

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are planning to buy a house in Los Angeles as part of their future plan to spend more time in the United State, a US publication reported on Monday.

The couple that recently stepped down from their royal duties is currently staying in a multi-million palace in Vancouver Island in Canada.

"This is what Meghan and Harry have always wanted — to create their own life. It's got to feel like an immense relief to get out of the UK and go down their own path,' People Magazine quoted an unnamed source close to the couple as saying.

Quoting source, UK publication Daily Mail reported that Meghan and Harry "love being in Canada, but they are looking at houses in LA too. They will likely have houses in both places."