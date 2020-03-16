Prince Harry and Meghan 'fearful' of life outside of the UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have already packed up and moved back to Canada in an attempt to reinvent their lives. However, it appears as though the couple are feeling slight fears in regards to their cross-country move.

Their new life will not include their personal royal staff and that is one of their most anxious thoughts, according to reports. Royal commentator, Omid Scobie spoke to Access Hollywood, and during the conversation, he revealed the Sussex’s true thoughts and feelings.

According to a source close to the Daily Mail, "They helped them fend off attacks from the tabloids and helped them organize tours and the amazing engagements. It is that team that make all of that happen. For Harry and Meghan to leave all that behind there is probably going to be a sense of fear."

Omid also went on to add that the prince will have to find a new team that can manage their affairs moving forward, "They will be starting with an entirely new group of people once they are fully out of the Royal Family. That is going to take some time to really get used to."

With the price this will cost, it appears the couple is open to any amount, so long as their needs are met because "this is what Meghan and Harry have always wanted — to create their own life. It’s got to feel like an immense relief to get out of the U.K. and go down their own path."