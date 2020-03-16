Saif Ali Khan will work with daughter Sara Ali Khan on one condition

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood icon Saif Ali Khan and his highly sought-after daughter Sara Ali Khan unquestionably make one of the most adored father-daughter duos in B-Town.
And as the two excel in their own paths in the entertainment industry, fans cannot wait to see the two powerful forces work together and give a glimpse of their real-life relationship behind the reel as well.
Speaking to Hindustan Times, the Tanhaji actor revealed: “I would love to but it will have to be a very special script. I think both of us would like to avoid gimmicks. I am sure given the right director and script it can be great. I always make a very clear distinction between my family and career. They are both separate.”
“I never think that I should work with my wife (Kareena Kapoor Khan) or my mother (Sharmila Tagore). In the future as well, I would like to maintain that,” she said.
