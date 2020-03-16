Saif Ali Khan will work with daughter Sara Ali Khan on one condition

Bollywood icon Saif Ali Khan and his highly sought-after daughter Sara Ali Khan unquestionably make one of the most adored father-daughter duos in B-Town.

And as the two excel in their own paths in the entertainment industry, fans cannot wait to see the two powerful forces work together and give a glimpse of their real-life relationship behind the reel as well.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the Tanhaji actor revealed: “I would love to but it will have to be a very special script. I think both of us would like to avoid gimmicks. I am sure given the right director and script it can be great. I always make a very clear distinction between my family and career. They are both separate.”

“I never think that I should work with my wife (Kareena Kapoor Khan) or my mother (Sharmila Tagore). In the future as well, I would like to maintain that,” she said.