Humayun Saeed, Hira Mani all smiles in their latest photo

Pakistani stars Humayun Saeed and Hira Mani’s latest photo from New Jersey, United States has won the hearts on social media.



The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress shared the dazzling photo with co-star Humayun Saeed on her Instagram handle.

Adnan Siddiqui, Hira Mani and Humayun Saeed are in US for a show.

On Sunday, the trio travelled to Houston from New Jersey.

Hira captioned the photo “See you tonight #houston #us”.

Humayun Saeed and Hira were radiating in the latest photo.



Adnan Siddiqui also took to photo-video sharing app and shared photo of him and Humayun from the plane while traveling to New Jersey.