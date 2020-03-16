Universal Music chief Lucian Grainge hospitalised after testing positive for coronavirus

Universal Music Chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge has been shifted to hospital after testing positive for coronavirus weeks after birthday bash at his mansion exclusive enclave, media outlet, citing sources reported on Sunday.

He is currently undergoing treatment at Los Angeles’ UCLA Medical Center. Word of Grainge’s illness has rattled West Coast power players who attended his 60th birthday celebration on February 29 in Palm Springs.



According to reports, Apple CEO Tim Cook, veteran music manager Irving Azoff, and Apple senior vice president Eddy Cue had attended the party 15 days ago as of Sunday.

It is pertinant to note that the symptoms of COVID-19, including fever and shortness of breath, can appear up to two weeks after infection.

The event was held at La Quinta’s Madison Club, an enclave of private residences on a pristine golf course.



In response to Grainge’s illness, communal facilities at the Madison Club have been shut down, according to report.

UMG’s Santa Monica, Calif., headquarters were closed late Friday after an unidentified employee — who apparently was Grainge — tested positive for the disease.