Courteney Cox makes TikTok video after feeling bored due to coronavirus quarantine

Courteney Cox on Saturday posted a TikTok video on her Instagram with a funny caption referring to the coronavirus outbreak.

"Could this be why Coco and Johnny are socially distancing themselves from me? #bored #quarantine," the "Friends" actress said of her partner and daughter.

While thousands of fans double tapped the video to express their admiration, Courteney's co-star from the iconic sitcom Matthew Perry evoked smiles by dropping a "Chandler" style comment.

"Hi honey, what the hell just happened?," he wrote and received over 70,000 replies on his comment.

Couteney's video was seen by over 3 million people on the photo and video sharing app.







