Coronavirus outbreak: Nasir Shah refutes rumours of Karachi lockdown

Sindh’s Information Minister Nasir Shah on Sunday rejected rumours that Karachi is under lockdown and clarified that the provincial authorities have only announced preventive measures amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in Sindh.



The minister regretted the spread of such rumours on social media, saying that people involved in such activities would be charged under the cybercrime act.

“People should remain calm. The provincial government is fully capable of dealing with the problem,” said Shah.



The number of people in Pakistan affected by COVID-19 rose to 38 on Sunday after five new cases were reported; four from Karachi and one from Islamabad.

Karachi has been the worst affected city so far, with 20 of the total 21 confirmed cases in the province. One case has been reported from Hyderabad.



Incidentally, the port city on Saturday also registered Pakistan's first case of community transmission following which Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah ordered the closure of all public gatherings in shrines, wedding halls and cinemas, in addition to teaching activities at religious seminaries and training institutions across the province.

Urs celebrations of saints will also remain suspended till April 5 in the province.

