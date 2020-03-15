Katy Perry reacts on Italy's corona-affected neighbourhood singing 'Roar'

Pop sensation Katy Perry was full of positivity and encouragement as the world goes into panic mode over the escalating fear of the coronavirus.

The singer was reacting to a video of an Italian neighbourhood that was said in the tweet, to have been under lockdown and quarantined in fear of the virus, chanting her song Roar loudly and keeping their spirits up.

“You cannot break the human spirit. We are one in this,” she said retweeting the video, adding an Italian flag and a heart.

However, reports later confirmed that the video was fake with people standing in their balconies singing the national anthem instead of the hit song by the popstar.

The Teenage Dream crooner had been in Australia earlier for some promo appearances as well as a concert but flew back home to safety. Orlando Bloom, her fiancé, also flew back and has self-isolated till it’s safe for him to have human contact and be in public.