Selena Gomez, Maddison Prewett have a breakup party after The Bachelor star's split

After Madison Prewett called off her relationship with Peter Weber from The Bachelor, she most definitely was not spending the night sulking in her bed.

The 23-year-old American TV personality was joined by vocal powerhouse Selena Gomez and her pals where they documented their entire night spent together, delving into all sorts of boy-free activities.

Amidst their fun hangout, that involved a Target run with the girl gang dressed down and makeup free, Selena stopped for a moment to remind her fans to stay safe during the coronavirus outbreak.

"I hope everyone is being safe and taking good care of yourselves. I know you're probably tired of hearing it, but I just want to let you guys know that I am praying, and I'm thinking about everyone,” she said.

Apart from that, their Target run showed the girls hoarding games as Selena revealed: "We are stocking up on games. We're going to have a great night in.”