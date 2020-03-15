Sajal Ali hits 5 million followers on Instagram a day after marrying Ahad Raza Mir

Pakistani star Sajal Ali, who changed her name on Instagram shortly after tying the knot with Ahad Raza Mir, has reached five million followers mark on photo-video sharing platform.



Sajal has become the fifth Pakistani actress to enter the five million followers’ club after Mahira Khan, Aiman Khan, Marwa Hocane and Ayeza Khan.

The Alif actress got married to co-star Ahad Raza Mir at an undisclosed destination in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Saturday with close family and friends in attendance.

Shortly after the wedding, Sajal also changed her Instagram name besides sharing an adorable photo with husband Ahad.

The photo received thousands of hearts within no time.



Besides fans, fellow showbiz stars showered love and blessings on the newly-wed couple and wished them a happy life.