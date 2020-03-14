close
Sat Mar 14, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 14, 2020

Sajal Ali-Ahad Raza Mir: Showbiz stars shower love on newlywed couple

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Mar 14, 2020

Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Ali are being showered with love and blessings from showbiz stars after the couple tied the knot in UAE on Saturday.

Hours after their marriage, Ahad shared a picture with his new wife with a caption that read, "Hello, Mrs. Mir".

Sajal also shared the same picture with the caption: "Hello, Mr.Mir".

View this post on Instagram

Hello Mr. Mir ️ #InAbuDhabi

A post shared by Sajal Ahad Mir (@sajalaly) on

But the internet was already flooded with pictures and videos from their wedding ceremony was attended by the couple's families, relatives and close friends.

In the comment sections of the couple's Instagram accounts, showibz stars sent blessings to Ahad and Sajal and wished them a happy life.

Zara Noor Abbas, Mira Sethi, Aiman Khan, Iqra Aziz, Hajra Yamin, Zeba Bakhtiar, Momal Ayesha Jehanzeb, Sana Javed, Sadaf Kanwal and many other people from the showbiz dropped congratulatory comments on the couple's timeline    

