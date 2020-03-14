Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir tie the knot in UAE

Pakistan’s much adored celebrity couple Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir tied the knot in Abu Dhabi, UAE today.

The wedding ceremony of Yeh Dil Mera couple was held at an undisclosed location in Abu Dhabi with close family and friends attending.



The wedding festivities of Sajal and Ahad Raza Mir had begun a week ago and the adorable photos from their dholki and mayyon ceremony were also making rounds on the internet.

Sajal and Ahad looked stunning in traditional attire in the pictures from their mayyon ceremony.

Earlier, there were reports that Ahad and Sajal are set to tie the knot at a destination in Turkey.

However, the rumour was later dismissed by Ahad who said that the wedding will happen soon, however, not in Turkey.