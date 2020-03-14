Angelina Jolie overjoyed about Brad Pitt being a doting father to their kids

Hollywood hunk Brad Pitt and leading lady of Tinseltown Angelina Jolie may have parted ways years ago but the two rarely ever fail to escape headlines.

The former flames despite their differences, maintain cordial ties for the sake of their six children.

The latest scoop on the two suggests that the Maleficent actor is over the moon about Brad stepping up his game and becoming a better father to their children.

A source spilled to HollywoodLife saying: “When the kids go over to Brad’s house he makes a point of doing home cooking with them, as well as arts and crafts. They have a huge backyard, with a skatepark and all kinds of games, and Brad loves getting outside with them.”

The insider to the publication further said that Brad “admires how diverse [Angelina] has made the kids’ educations. He’s very proud of how smart and worldly his kids are. They amaze him,” while Angelina “appreciates that Brad gives [their kids] his undivided attention when they’re with him. It was a huge deal for him to skip the BAFTAs.”

Apart from 18-year-old Maddox Jolie-Pitt who is off to college in South Korea, the rest of the five kids, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox divide their time between their parents’ respective places in Los Angeles.