'Frozen 2' to be released on Disney+ ahead of schedule owing to corona outbreak

Disney announced on Friday that animated blockbuster hit film Frozen 2 will be releasing three months early on its streaming platform Disney+ in the United States.

The news comes as the coronavirus envelopes the globe with several media companies responding to the outbreak.

The film will be available in the US from Sunday, said Disney, adding that it will be “surprising families with some fun and joy during this challenging period.”

Owing to the global pandemic, cinemas in a handful of countries have shut down to contain the spread of the disease with two of the largest US theater chains also halving their seating capacity.

Frozen 2 will be available on Disney+ in Canada, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand on March 17.