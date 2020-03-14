Malian singer Rokia Traore taken into custody over 'kidnapping', 'hostage-taking'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Malian singer Rokia Traore has been arrested in France on a Belgian warrant for kidnapping in a child custody dispute with her ex-partner, her lawyer told AFP on Friday.
She was held at Paris's Charles de Gaulle airport on Tuesday as she got off a flight from Bamako and has been in custody since, lawyer Kenneth Feliho said.
Her arrest is over a European arrest warrant issued by the Belgian authorities for "kidnapping, sequestration and hostage-taking", Feliho said.
The warrant followed a court ruling against singer and guitarist Traore late last year ordering her to return her five-year-old daughter to her father, who is Belgian.
A hearing is due on Wednesday to examine the request for her extradition to Belgium.
Away from music, Traore is known for her work for refugees and was made a UN ambassador for refugees in 2016.
The Malian singer Rokia Traore has been arrested in France on a Belgian warrant for kidnapping in a child custody dispute with her ex-partner, her lawyer told AFP on Friday.
She was held at Paris's Charles de Gaulle airport on Tuesday as she got off a flight from Bamako and has been in custody since, lawyer Kenneth Feliho said.
Her arrest is over a European arrest warrant issued by the Belgian authorities for "kidnapping, sequestration and hostage-taking", Feliho said.
The warrant followed a court ruling against singer and guitarist Traore late last year ordering her to return her five-year-old daughter to her father, who is Belgian.
A hearing is due on Wednesday to examine the request for her extradition to Belgium.
Away from music, Traore is known for her work for refugees and was made a UN ambassador for refugees in 2016.