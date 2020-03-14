Jonas Brothers cancel upcoming Las Vegas residency amid coronavirus scare

The Jonas Brothers- who were due to kick off their nine-date residency next month - have announced to axe all the shows amid growing concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

The trio of brothers - Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas - says that tickets will be refunded at the original point of purchase.



In a joint statement which was posted to their respective social media accounts, the 'Sucker' hitmakers said: "Hey guys, we've been monitoring the situation and after careful consideration and growing concern for our fans, touring staff, and families' wellness we regret to announce that our April 1 - 18 Las Vegas residency at Park MGM is being cancelled. We did not make this decision lightly. We were so excited for the opportunity to share an amazing show with you guys, but nothing is more important than everyone's health and safety. We are so sad to disappoint you guys, but it's important for everyone to do what we can to keep everyone healthy."







"We love you guys and we are praying for everyone's safety and wellness. We'll see you soon," they each captioned their posts.



The Jonas Brothers are just one of many musicians and artists who have had to call off their tour dates in recent weeks.