Sat Mar 14, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 14, 2020

Alizeh Shah flaunts new hairstyle with sweet words for Noaman Sami

Pakistan's emerging  showbiz star  Alizeh Shah seems to be  enjoying the best moments of her life as she's actively sharing her glowing beauty with fans on social media with sweet caption about her co-star Noaman Sami.

Alizeh has appeared with different hairstyle in her latest Instagram pictures, attracting a lots of praise from the admirers who wanted to see  the actress with new look.

Alizeh and Noaman, who are starring together in an ongoing drama serial, have been talk of the town for their romance since 2019. 

In the picture, shared on Instagram, the actress sported a full-length attire adorned with hand-made work and light pink dupatta.

Sharing her the photos on her social media, the 'Ehd-e-Wafa'star   captioned:"One more time !! this pic was captured by our loving Shameer."



