Pregnant Katy Perry leaves Australia after intense 24-hours lockdown

Katy Perry has left Australia after undergoing an intense lockdown for 24 hours at a hotel in Sydney amid coronavirus outbreak.

As reported by Hollywood Life, Katy reportedly stayed at Sydney’s Park Hyatt Hotel, where Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were put up before the actor revealed that both of them have been tested positive for Coronavirus.

Katy was in the country to perform at the Fight On concert on the same day, before the singer underwent a 24 hours’ lockdown in the hotel.

The 35-year-old singer had to put up her Australia tour to an abrupt halt and cut it short, owing to the global pandemic.

She had earlier revealed in her new music video Never Worn White that she is pregnant with her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

Orlando, on the other hand was in Prague, Czech Republic, for the shoot of his show Carnival Row.

Orlando will now have to be quarantined, he revealed on his Instagram story a day ago. "Big love everybody, stay safe out there. Self-quarantine. It seems really crazy actually this whole corona thing but do the right thing by you and your family and stay safe," he added.