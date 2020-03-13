Sara Ali Khan shares her thoughts on Saif Ali Khan's 'absentee father' statement

Sara Ali Khan has always been known to have a soft spot for her dad Saif Ali Khan, even after he and her mother ended up splitting years ago.

Sara Ali Khan has always been vocal about being “raised by a single mother (Amrita Singh)” and that she “loves her so much.”

However, it is clear as day that the star has a rather close knit relationship with her father Saif as well.

A few days ago, Saif spoke about the guilt of leaving his children’s mother during an interview, however made it clear that he was not an “absentee father” by any means.

He stated, “I may not have been responsible at various times while in my 20s, but I’ve always been there and ready to do the best that I can do at that time for my kids (Sara and her younger brother, Ibrahim). I have never felt like an absentee father.”

When asked about her father’s statement, the actor told Hindustan Times, “I know my father very well. Dad is like me, so he says what he is thinking at that particular point. He never really says things for any ulterior motive.”

She made sure to refer to him as a ‘great father’. She stated, “I love my mother a lot. I think when you have a lot of time to show a feeling or emotion, it’s easier. Mum is a single mother and I am everything because of her but she has every day to show how much she loves me. I don’t live with my father so, I haven’t felt that [emotion from his side.”

She also went on to add, “The only thing that I know about dad is that he has always been a great father. He has always been there without even living with us. So, I think he deserves a special hug and love from me for never making me feel that he doesn’t live with me because he was, and is always just a phone call away. And that’s really comforting.”