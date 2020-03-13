Court grants NAB 12-day remand of Jang Group editor-in-chief in fake case

LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday granted 12-day physical remand of Jang and Geo Media Group's Editor-in-Chief, Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a fake property case.

The Jang Group owner was brought to the accountability court where his lawyer Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan contended that his client was not shown arrest warrants.

Earlier, while speaking to media, Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman said that the NAB had refused to listen to his answers for a second time pertaining to an inquiry being conducted against him.

Rahman made the remarks while speaking to the media in Lahore where he is under NAB detention.

"I was issued a notice two days ago that asked me to come to NAB offices with everything," he told reporters. "I appeared before NAB. I told them that I have brought written answers and would respond to all their queries. I was asked additional questions too, which I answered."

"NAB did not listen to my answers. They have a recording of my answers and I wish the recording was released to the media. This is the second time I was not heard by the accountability body," he added.

Arrest on concocted charges: spokesperson

NAB had on Thursday arrested the editor-in-chief of the Jang and Geo Media Group in connection with property allegedly bought illegally from a government entity more than 34 years ago.

The property was, in fact, bought from a private party 34 years ago and all evidence of this was given to NAB and legal requirements fulfilled, such as duty and taxes.

According to the Group's spokesperson, the editor-in-chief's appearance before NAB was in relation to a call-up notice for the verification of the complaint, yet an arrest was made.

The Islamabad High Court's recent judgment against NAB's violation of the country’s law and a violation of NAB's own rules has been committed, the Group's spokesperson said.

"In the past 18 months, NAB has sent our reporters, producers, and editors — directly and indirectly — over a dozen notices, threatening a shutdown of our channels (via PEMRA) due to our reporting and our programmes on NAB," said the spokesperson.

"In its defense, NAB has in writing said it is a constitutionally protected institution that cannot be criticised. NAB has also, through several means, tried to persuade the group to step back, to stop stories, among other measures in its favor at the expense of the full truth.

"The Group will not stop any reporters, producers or anchors from any story that is on merit and at the same time will include NAB’s version. In this case, NAB denies all allegations above and claims they are independently pursuing all cases and have not been asked to do by the democratically elected government in Islamabad," the spokesperson added.