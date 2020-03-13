Justin Timberlake plans romantic getaway with Jessica Biel to save marriage

Justin Timberlake is reportedly planning a romantic getaway with wife Jessica Biel to work on their relationship as his PDA scandal with Alisha Wainwright had rocked their seven-year of marriage.

Justin Timberlake, who was photographed holding hands with his costar in November, publicly apologized to wife Jessica Biel after being caught on camera.

Now the 10-time Grammy winner 'wants to do a beach vacation with Jessica' to celebrate her birthday and 'have some alone time.'

The 39-year-old is doing his best to continue married life with trust and love and planning a tropical getaway for 'just the two of them'.

The Trolls star's efforts seem to be working, as the 38-year-old actress finally put her wedding ring back on in snaps from her birthday party earlier this month.

Last week the actor wished Jessica a very happy birthday and shared a PDA-filled photo with the caption: "HBD to the LOVE of my life... A new adventure every day and a treasure to me. I can’t wait to share many more of these with you. Thanks for putting up with me when I smell funky after a round of golf or, when I smell funky in general. You are the mostest of the mostest, my love! I adore you."







