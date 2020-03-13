close
Fri Mar 13, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 13, 2020

Justin Timberlake plans romantic getaway with Jessica Biel to save marriage

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Mar 13, 2020

Justin Timberlake   is reportedly planning a romantic getaway with wife Jessica Biel to work on their relationship  as his PDA scandal with Alisha Wainwright had rocked their seven-year of marriage.

Justin Timberlake, who  was photographed holding hands with his costar in November,  publicly apologized to wife Jessica Biel  after being caught on camera.

Now the 10-time Grammy winner 'wants to do a beach vacation with Jessica' to celebrate her birthday and 'have some alone time.' 

 The 39-year-old is doing his best to continue married life with  trust and love and planning a tropical getaway for 'just the two of them'.

The Trolls star's efforts seem to be working, as the 38-year-old actress finally put her wedding ring back on in snaps from her birthday party earlier this month.

Last week  the actor   wished Jessica a very happy birthday and shared a PDA-filled photo with the caption: "HBD to the LOVE of my life... A new adventure every day and a treasure to me. I can’t wait to share many more of these with you. Thanks for putting up with me when I smell funky after a round of golf or, when I smell funky in general. You are the mostest of the mostest, my love! I adore you."



