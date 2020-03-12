Fans think 'The Simpsons' prediction about Tom Hanks came true

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks was recently tested positive for coronavirus, and it is shocking to know that animated series "The Simpsons" had already predicted it years back—Well, at least some fans of the show believe so.



Daily Mail has run a story on the fans reactions which also had references to the Forest Gump star's cameo appearance on The Simpsons episode for the big screen.

According to the Mail , the show previously 'predicted' the coronavirus itself - with 1993 episode "Marge In Chains" featuring a far-eastern virus sweeping the planet and infecting the residents of Springfield.

Daily Mail wrote: "In 2007's The Simpsons Movie - the show's big screen version of the show - Hanks makes a cameo appearance, advertising a 'new Grand Canyon' because the main one has 'gotten boring'.

After appearing in an ad for the canyon - in which he claims 'the US government has lost its credibility so its borrowing some of mine' - the Apollo 13 actor then says: 'This is Tom Hanks saying if you see me in person, please, leave me be.'"

Hollywood megastar Tom Hanks and his singer-songwriter wife tested positive for the new coronavirus in Australia Thursday, forcing them into hospital isolation and leaving authorities to trace hundreds of contacts at their concerts and film sets.

Hanks and Rita Wilson, both 63, are being monitored at the Gold Coast University Hospital where they were "in a stable condition", according to Queensland state health officials.